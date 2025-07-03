Ex-Portugal star Nani makes stance clear when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Portugal attacker Nani reckons his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo will feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 40-year-old is yet to win the competition in five attempts.

Ronaldo - who recently signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at Al-Nassr - had a forgettable campaign at the previous edition of the continental competition in Qatar three years ago, though.

In five games, the Selecao captain managed a solitary strike and didn't start the shock 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Morocco, coming on in the second half buy failing to impact proceedings as Fernando Santos' side crashed out.

However, with the forward still going strong, closing in on 950 goals for club and country, Nani believes Ronaldo will have another go at the one major trophy to have eluded him:

"I'm counting on him, he didn't say no. So he'll be there," he said (as per Ojogo).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are clubbed with Armenia, Hungary and Ireland in Group F of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared at the World Cup?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has a rather modest record at the World Cup despite his scoring prowess. In 22 games across five editions of the competition, he has struck just eight times and also provided two assists.

In his World Cup debut in 2006 in Germany, Ronaldo made his deepest run in the competition, reaching the semi-finals, where the Selecao fell 1-0 to France. The Al-Nassr man scored once in six games as Portugal finished fourth.

Four years later, in South Africa, Ronaldo had a goal and an assist (in the same game) in four outings as the Selecao lost 1-0 to eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16.

In the 2014 edition in Brazil, Ronaldo once again had a goal and an assist - in three games - as Portugal crashed out in the group stage, Four years later, Ronaldo dazzled with a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain, finishing with four goals in four games as the Selecao lost 2-1 to Uruguay in the Round of 16.

In 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo's only goal in five World Cup games came in a 3-2 win over Ghana as the Selecao were eliminated in the last-eight.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More