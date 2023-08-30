Ex-Premier League attacker makes bombshell claim on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future

Football pundit Jan Aage Fjørtoft has claimed that Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah will likely leave the club this summer. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, who are desperate to sign him.

Saudi Arabian clubs have been pushing to sign the best players this summer from Europe. They have lured in former Reds star Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and are now targetting Salah.

Liverpool have insisted that Salah is not for sale this summer but Al Ittihad are adamant on getting him. He tweeted:

"I understand it's likely that Salah will leave Liverpool this week."

Al Ittihad are reportedly ready to offer €150 million to sign Salah. They are also ready to make a big contract offer to the Egyptian, offering him wages comparable to those of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pundit claims Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will have his Al Ittihad medical this week

Pundit Richard Keys has claimed that Al Ittihad have scheduled a medical for Mohamed Salah this week. They are confident of striking a deal with Liverpool, who insist that the forward is not for sale.

Keys has stated that the transfer is definitely on and wrote in his blog:

"Now. Mo Salah. He's definitely leaving Līverpool. I think we all agree on that. What we don't know is when, but don't be surprised if it's this week. Or – perhaps everybody waits until the international break, but right now the deal to take him to the Saudi league is very much on. You've got to understand that what we hear in our part of the world is very different to what's being said in the U.K. We're a whole lot closer to the source."

He added:

"We were discussing what's happening on beINSPORTS Sunday when phones started going off. Messages were being received from people bang in the middle of the deal telling us that they'd got so far as arranging a medical this week. If I'm Līverpool I'm selling. Who'd have thought it would be possible to get £80/£100m back on a 31-year-old who has been a wonderful servant – who's now earning £350,000 a week, with his best days behind him. It's madness. Take it."

Salah signed a new deal at Anfield last summer and his agent claimed earlier this month that the forward had no plans to leave.