Ex-Premier League footballer ordered to pay nearly £45,000 in unpaid child support

An ex-Premier League footballer has been ordered to pay around £45,000 in unpaid child support, according to The Sun.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken to court over the money he owed by The Child Maintenace Service (CMS). Matthew Wheeler, who represents the CMS, claims the player failed to make his compulsory one or more payments.

The report claims that the former Premier League footballer played for Aston Villa and reached an international level. He faces a liability order totalling £44,904, but he did not attend the hearing at Birmingham magistrates’ court or send legal representation.

Wheeler added that the former Premier League player had been notified of the upcoming application by first-class post at least seven days before the hearing, which took place on Friday, July 1.

District Judge Smith granted the anonymity order in his absence in court.

Former Premier League player's case is one of many as part of a "bulk application" to the court

Speaking to The Birmingham Mail, Wheeler claimed that the application was one of many that the court is waiting to hear about. He stated:

"Each defendant is liable to make payments of child maintenance and have failed to make one or more payments. Those payments have still not been paid in full."

CMS secured the liability order at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, with their application stating:

"Complaint for a liability order of child support and enforcement fee totalling £44,904.80 for the period unknown. In accordance with section 33 of the Child Support Act 1991."

