Ex-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp at war with council over extraordinary plans to build new villa after knocking down £7 million home

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp is reportedly at war with the city council after knocking down his old villa.

Redknapp has knocked down his previous house, which cost £7 million. He's now keen on building a new property. He's planning to transform a new house, but his plans haven't gone down well with the authority.

The house is massive and has four balconies, a massive entrance, a kitchen, a living and dining room, among other amenities.

However, the authorities are reportedly unhappy with the proposed planning as they claim that the planning documents show that it resembles an Italian house, according to The Sun.

Redknapp reportedly has been offering compromises like removing windows and lowering roofs. The authorities want the materials of doors and windows to be timber, which Redknapp's architects don't support.

Neighbours of Harry Redknapp's new house have also voiced their displeasure, with one telling (via The Sun):

“The proposed building is overpowering. I fear it would feel oppressive. The quiet enjoyment of our garden would be seriously impacted by the windows in the new south-west wing.

"The addition of several ground and first-floor windows... would have a major impact on our privacy. It would create shadow in the morning and significantly reduce the light on the south-eastern aspect of our house.”

Another local resident said:

“The proposed development... does not seem to respect the 'spacing between plots'.”

A look at Harry Redknapp's managerial career

Harry Redknapp managed several English clubs during his career. Portsmouth, QPR, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the sides he took charge of.

Redknapp's most notable managerial stint came in charge of Spurs. He was in charge of the north London club for 198 games in a stint spanning over 1327 days.

He won 98 of his games in charge of Spurs and managed world-class talents like Luka Modric and Gareth Bale. Redknapp is well-respected for his managerial achievements.