Ex-Premier League referee David Coote seen at new job after ban for cocaine video and hurling abuses at Liverpool hero Jurgen Klopp

Former Premier League referee David Coote was recently seen at his new job after he was banned last November for abusing former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Coote was reportedly caught on camera directing explicit language at the German during a game from 2020.

Ad

Klopp, who spent nine seasons at the Merseyside club, clashed with Coote more than once during his stint with the Reds. Serving as the fourth official in one of the games, the former referee was seen on video slamming Liverpool as well as their manager.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) initially suspended Coote, but things went from bad to worse for the former Premier League referee. Another video surfaced, showing him allegedly snorting cocaine at Euro 2024.

Ad

Trending

PGMOL subsequently fired Coote, while he was suspended by UEFA until 2026. The Sun have now reported that the Englishman has teamed up with a local delivery firm, Evri, in his hometown of Newark in Nottinghamshire.

Speaking on the matter, Coote insisted that he is not planning a permanent career change.

“I’m just trying to make an honest living. I want to get on with my life. I’m trying to move forward and regain a sense of responsibility and purpose. The job is keeping me busy and occupied, it’s not a new long-term career,” said Coote (via GOAL).

Ad

Coote retains hopes of resuming his career as a referee at some point. However, he is unlikely to officiate a Liverpool game in the Premier League any time soon.

How many times have Liverpool won the Premier League?

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have won the Premier League title twice since its inception in 1992. However, the Reds won the old First Division 18 times.

Ad

The Merseyside club endured a barren run in the league for a long time before Jurgen Klopp arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2015. The German manager shaped the squad to suit his 'heavy metal' football and helped Liverpool lift their first Premier League title in the 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp enjoyed a tremendous run with the Merseyside club, winning multiple trophies, including the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. The German manager left Anfield last summer and currently serves as the Red Bulls' Global Head of Football.

The Reds, meanwhile, roped in Arne Slot to fill Klopp's shoes at Anfield. It proved to be a masterstroke, with the team firing on all cylinders under the Dutch manager and winning the league once again in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More