Ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean delivers verdict on Michael Oliver handing straight red card to Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly in Wolves clash

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has backed Michael Oliver after the latter controversially sent off Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly. This occurred during the Gunners' 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium (January 25).

With the scores level in the 43rd minute, Wolves launched a counter-attack from their box via Matt Doherty. However, in an attempt to win the ball, Lewis-Skelly accidentally caught Doherty, fouling him in the process.

Much to the chagrin of the Arsenal camp, the match official Michael Oliver handed the youngster a straight red card after the foul was deemed as serious foul play.

Mike Dean initially disagreed with Oliver's decision, stating (via METRO):

"What he’s done he hasn’t kicked him, he’s gone to trip him and caught the bottom of his boot. I don’t think it’s a straight red card in my opinion, I don’t think it is."

However, after reviewing the foul, Dean changed his mind:

"I’ve got a still image here and when you see the still image you might understand what the referee’s done. It looks like he’s gone to kick him but he’s actually put his studs right down the inside of Doherty’s leg, so that’s why he’s sent him off for serious foul play."

He added:

"For me, I can see why Michael’s sent him off with the view he’s got, because it’s not a kick, he’s scraping down the inside of his Achilles onto his foot. So I can understand why he’s been sent off, now I’ve seen the other image."

Fortunately for Arsenal, Riccardo Calafiori proved to be the hero. He broke the deadlock in the 74th minute with a good finish, ensuring the Gunners sealed all three points.

Arsenal narrowly seal 1-0 win over Wolves in PL clash

Despite playing more than 45 minutes with 10 men, Arsenal displayed great resilience to defeat 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash. They remain second in the league table with 47 points from 23 games, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Kai Havertz had a massive chance to break the deadlock in the 24th minute but saw his header saved by Jose Sa. Lewis-Skelly's dismissal gave Wolves the advantage going into halftime.

Matheus Cunha had two golden opportunities to break the deadlock for the hosts but sent his second effort off-target from close range. Joao Gomes received a second yellow card in the 70th minute for a poor foul to get Arsenal back into the game.

Riccardo Calafiori then smashed the ball into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 after Nelsen Semedo failed to deal with Gabriel Martinelli's cross.

