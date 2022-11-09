Ex-Premier League star arrested for drunk driving after smashing Land Rover through the front of a shop

A former Premier League star has been arrested for drunk driving and smashing his car in a roadside shop.

The incident took place on 5 November in County Durham. A land rover smashed into a shop and caused significant damage. Residents of the flats above the shop had to be evacuated as well.

The fire brigade was called in to get the situation under control. According to the Daily Mail, as reported by The Sun, the 37-year-old has since been released by Cleveland Police on bail. However, further inquiries into the incident are pending.

Arsenal have been in scintillating form in the Premier League so far this season. Mikel Arteta's side currently sit at the top of the table with 34 points on the board after 13 games. They lead second-placed Manchester City, who are also the defending champions, by two points.

The Gunners are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion next in the third round of the EFL Cup. Ahead of the clash on Wednesday, 9 November, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi lauded Arteta's side for their performances in the English top-flight so far and backed Arsenal to fight for the title this season.

De Zerbi told the media (via football.london):

"I think they can arrive to the last game to fight for the title. Manchester City are a very good team with very good players and the difference is they know the way [to win the title]. Arteta is one of the best coaches in Europe but he knows that the best is Guardiola."

De Zerbi went on to praise Arsenal's transfers over the summer. The current league leaders brought in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Both players have been pivotal in the team's success this campaign. De Zerbi acknowledged the fact:

"Another thing with Zinchenko and Jesus, maybe they find the best mentality because these players know how to win. They won a lot in the Premier League and I think they help the other teammates to find the right mentality."

