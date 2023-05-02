Stefan Postma’s manager says it was “upsetting” for ex-Premier League player when video of him performing kinky act went viral

Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Stefan Postma was once on the verge of quitting the Premier League after a video of him engaging in a kinky sex act with a strap-on went viral.

Postma, who had been struggling to make an impact at Villa Park, was already contemplating a move away from the club when the video surfaced online. The video, which featured Postma's ex-girlfriend, was initially put up for sale on eBay before it found its way onto YouTube. Although Postma tried to keep it under wraps by purchasing a copy of the video himself, it wasn't long before the scandal broke out, and the news quickly spread.

The situation exacerbated when a Dutch broadcaster decided to air a clip of the video, which viewers widely condemned for its explicit content. Postma's agent spoke out about the incident, saying it would never happen in the Netherlands, but in England, public figures like footballers are constantly under scrutiny.

His manager said (via The Sun):

"Stefan had a girlfriend who was not the right choice, but we hope it is all behind us now. It was upsetting for him and everyone close to him, but as a footballer, you are public property, and you just have to move on. There is a club in Spain who are serious about signing him, but there are some things to be sorted out."

Despite the scandal, Postma eventually decided to remain in England, joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan before making the move permanent the next season.

He played for several years before ending his career in the Netherlands with AGOVV Apeldoorn in 2011. He's now the goalkeeping coach there.

Relegation battle heats up in Premier League after thrilling Leicester City-Everton thriller

The race to avoid relegation from the Premier League has intensified after a dramatic 2-2 draw between Leicester City and Everton. The result leaves Everton in 19th place, just five points above Southampton, who are rooted to the bottom of the standings with 24 points.

Leicester are 16th with 30 points, level with Leeds and Nottingham Forest. The situation is equally precarious for West Ham, who're in 15th place with 34 points after 33 games.

With just four games remaining, the relegation battle is set to go down to the wire. Every point will be crucial for teams fighting for survival in the Premier League, and the pressure is mounting as the stakes get higher.

