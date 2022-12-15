Ex-Premier League striker names Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in combined France-Argentina XI ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has named both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in his best-combined XI of France and Argentina ahead of their clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

The two nations will lock horns at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday to decide who takes home the golden trophy.

Les Bleus are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their crown, while Albiceleste are looking to end a 36-year wait for a third trophy.

Both teams are stacked with quality options in every department, and picking up a combined XI is no mean feat here, but Morrison has picked an interesting dream XI featuring stars from the finalists.

Argentina custodian Emiliano Martinez was his choice in goal, and given his performance in Qatar, it's not surprising.

Morrison then chose a back four of Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Mateus Acuna. His decision to pick Acuna at left-back over Theo Hernandez may not go down well with the French supporters, though, given the Bayern Munich star has been superb for Les Bleus.

He then went with Alexis Mac Allister, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Antoine Griezmann in a three-man midfield.

However, in attack, the former Ireland international put PSG teammates Messi and Mbappe on the wings, and it makes sense, considering both are currently leading the goalscoring charts with five goals each.

In the striker's role, it's either Olivier Giroud or Julian Alvarez, two players who have bagged four goals each for France and Argentina, respectively.

Giroud has been a pleasant surprise for everyone given he has stepped up emphatically in the absence of Karim Benzema, while Alvarez has had a breakout campaign with Albiceleste. The Manchester City striker's tally includes a brace against Croatia in the semi-finals, which confirmed his nation's place in Sunday's showpiece clash.

France face Argentina in an epic 2022 FIFA World Cup final

And then there were only two, as France and Argentina will lock horns in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.

Les Bleus are looking to become just the third team in history to win back-to-back trophies, while Albiceleste have a shot at redemption for their 2014 finals defeat.

Lionel Messi has also confirmed that this will be his final appearance in the FIFA World Cup and that he will be etching his name forever in golden letters if he is able to lift the ultimate prize.

