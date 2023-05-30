Ex-Premier League winning coach emerges as candidate to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager at Al-Nassr: Reports

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is in the running to become the new manager of Cristiano Ronaldo's side Al-Nassr. According to DSports, the Chilean, who previously managed the Portuguese superstar at Real Madrid, could move to the Middle East for a reunion.

Pellegrini has enjoyed a successful season at Real Betis. The 69-year-old led the Verdiblancos the sixth place in La Liga, ensuring Europa League qualification for the third consecutive season.

While Pellegrini is interested in continuing with Real Betis, a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr could see him become Ronaldo's manager again.

The Saudi Pro League side fell short in the title race this season as Al-Ittihad emerged as the champion. They sacked manager Rudi Garcia in April, with Dinko Jelicic taking the role of the interim manager.

The report adds that former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and former Argentina coach Marcelo Gallardo are in the running for the Al-Nassr job.

Christian Eriksen opens up on encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

The Portuguese superstar and Eirksen had an awkward interaction over dead ball situations.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed a conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo over free kicks. The Danish international admitted that the 38-year-old was not too happy with him taking a free kick in practice over the attacker.

Ronaldo is one of the most prolific free kick takers in Premier League history. The Portuguese superstar has netted 12 times from dead-ball situations, which is the third-most in the league alongside Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola. David Beckham stands first with 18, while Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is second with 17.

Speaking to Owen Hargreaves for the club website, Eriksen said:

“Even now at the club we have multiple takers who, if he's had a good day, he's going to have it. I did take one [instead of Ronaldo], I think, but he wasn't too happy with that! But then with the three we have now, it's [about] where we are on the pitch, how people are feeling – so it's like 'you had the last one, I'll have the next one'.”

Ronaldo left Manchester United in December of last year in acrimonious circumstances after a scathing interview with Piers Morgan where he criticized the club. He left the Red Devils by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes