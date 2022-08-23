Ex-PSG star wants to join Manchester United after being offered 4-year contract: Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp desires a move to Manchester United this summer, according to the Express. The Red Devils have reportedly expressed an interest in signing the Germany international before the transfer window closes.

As per Kicker, United are preparing an official bid for the keeper, which is understood to be a little under £8 million (via the Express). The Premier League outfit have reportedly offered Trapp a four-year contract, which could potentially keep him at Old Trafford until 2026.

Trapp rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 after completing a move from PSG. The German shot-stopper featured in the Bundesliga side's victorious UEFA Europa League campaign last season, maintaining two clean sheets in 13 appearances.

Manchester United have been active in the transfer market so far, with the board firmly backing manager Erik ten Hag in his first season at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have signed the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen this summer.

However, the Premier League side are in need of a goalkeeper following the departure of Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest and the retirement of Lee Grant.

United's current goalkeeper, David de Gea, has also suffered a decline in form recently. The Spaniard put in a disappointing performance in the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on August 13.

This makes Trapp an ideal move for the Red Devils, with the Germany international keen to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag hails Manchester United's attitude in Liverpool win

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Ten Hag praised the United squad for their attitude and spirit in their Premier League victory over Liverpool on Monday (August 23). The Red Devils won the fixture 2-1, with forwards Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford each scoring a goal.

United made a disappointing start to the season, losing to Brentford and Brighton in the opening two fixtures. However, the Red Devils were able to recover with a victory over rivals Liverpool.

Ten Hag claimed that the resurgence was due to an improved 'fighting spirit' from the players. The Dutch manager told Sky Sports after the game:

“We can talk about technical but it’s all about attitude. Now, you see we bring the attitude. There was communication, there was a fighting spirit and especially there was a team, and you can see what they can achieve. Because they can f***ing play good football.”

