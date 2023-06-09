Ex-Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale offers brilliant response when asked about scoring in Champions League final or getting a hole-in-one

Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale gave an emphatic response when queried about whether he would prefer a Champions League final goal or a hole-in-one.

The legendary winger retired from professional football in January, bringing an end to a storied career that saw him reach the pinnacle of European football. The Welshman won five Champions League trophies during his time at Madrid.

The 33-year-old also bagged one of the greatest goals in Champions League final history back in 2018. The Welsh wizard scored a remarkable bicycle kick in a 3-1 win over Liverpool and grabbed himself a brace on the night.

Bale was asked whether he would prefer scoring in Europe's elite club competition final or hitting a hole-in-one. The Welshman is well-known for his love for golf. He responded (via Madrid Xtra):

"I've done both."

Bale carved out a legendary career in European football albeit sometimes not held in the highest regard by Real Madrid fans and Spanish media. He scored 106 goals and provided 67 assists in 258 games at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welshman's stock began to grow while at Tottenham in the Premier League. He managed 72 goals and 58 assists in two spells with the Lilywhites.

The iconic attacker ended his career playing in the MLS with Los Angeles FC. He was once again on the scoresheet in a final, this time it was the MLS Cup. The former Los Blancos winger scored in the 120+8th minute to take the final to penalties which his side eventually won.

Real Madrid paid tribute to Bale when he retired earlier this year

Real Madrid acknowledged the Welshman's contributions at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid and Bale hadn't held the fondest of relationships during his nine seasons at the Bernabeu. There were issues with the player's fitness and motivation but he was a key player when at the peak of his powers.

Los Blancos paid tribute to their former number 11 when he decided to call time on his career. They wrote in a statement released on their official website:

"Gareth Bale formed part of our team in one of the club’s most successful periods and gave us some of the greatest memories that will never be forgotten."

The statement added:

"You will forever be linked to the history of our club. Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family."

Alongside winning five Champions League trophies, the Welshman also won three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana. He formed part of the formidable trio of himself, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema that dominated European football during the 2010s.

