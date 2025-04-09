Ex-Real Madrid director Pedja explains how Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has affected Vinicius Jr after Arsenal humiliation

Ex-Real Madrid director Pedja has explained how Kylian Mbappe's arrival has affected Vinicius Junrior's performances after Los Blancos lost to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of this quarter-final tie saw the visiting side suffer a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8.

Declan Rice scored two stunning free kicks (58' and 70'), after which Mikel Merino found the net (75') to put the seal on a complete performance by the north Londoners. While the Gunners' attackers were threatening, not much came from Carlo Ancelotti's front three.

Some would say that the least effective of the three was left-winger Vincius Junior. With Real Madrid managing just three shots on target, Pedja believes that the Brazilian's performance could have to do with his French strike partner.

He told Cadena SER (via Madrid Universal):

“Since Mbappe arrived, Vinicius has shown a bit of fear – uncertainty about what to do now, especially in trying to convince the Madridistas who is better. They have not delivered as we expected.”

These comments may seem interesting, particularly because Vinicius still finds himself in the numbers as far as goal contributions are concerned. So far this season, he's made 43 appearances across competitions, bagging 19 goals and 14 assists.

Jurrien Timber, who was deployed at right-back for Arsenal, seems to have had the winger tied down as well. Vinicius attempted three dribbles but failed to complete any.

The Brazilian attacker will be looking to turn things around in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

Thierry Henry reveals what he told Kylian Mbappe before Arsenal v Real Madrid

Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was at the Emirates Stadium for the clash against Real Madrid as part of his presenting duties for CBS Sports. He was caught sharing a moment with his fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe before kick-off.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker was seen jogging over to Henry and hugging him. Telling viewers about what he told Mbappe then, the ex-Gunner man said (via Football London):

"Tonight he is playing against the team I love the most in the world. But I don't wish anything bad on him but tonight I said to him 'please, I don't want to see you.'"

Henry's wishes seemingly came true, with Mbappe failing to impact proceedings. He took just two shots, one of which required saving from David Raya in front of the Arsenal goal.

