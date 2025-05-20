Ex-Real Madrid man asks forward to leave on loan as he's in the 'shadow of players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius'

Former Real Madrid forward Fernando Morientes has advised Endrick to go out on loan. The Brazilian forward arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, but has struggled for game time so far.

Speaking to Casino Hawks, as cited by GOAL, Morientes insisted that Endrick should take a leaf out of Dani Carvajal's book.

"In the case of Endrick and all the young players coming in, I think he's had the opportunity to be in the first team, but has only gotten a few minutes, like Arda Guler. If I were one of those players, I wouldn't mind going out on loan for a year, showing that I'm a great striker, developing in any competition, in the Premier League, in La Liga, in any important team," said Morientes.

He continued:

"If you have the level, then you will return. But all these types of players who are 18, 19, 20 years old and are in the shadow of players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius, you'll get very few minutes during the year if things go well. At that age, I think it's good to continue developing your talent elsewhere."

He concluded:

"Look at Dani Carvajal, Carvajal didn't have a place at Real Madrid. He went to Germany. He was the best player on his team. He had two fantastic seasons. He returned with a higher status and as a starter, without any problems. In the case of Endrick, who almost has a closed door to that starting role, I wouldn't mind him going on loan so he could develop his full potential."

Endrick has registered seven goals from 37 games this season for Real Madrid, but only eight of them were starts.

Will Thibaut Courtois extend his stay at Real Madrid?

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is likely to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to COPE. The Belgian shot-stopper has been an integral part of Los Blancos' recent success.

However, Courtois' contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of next season, adding to speculation regarding his future. The 33-year-old remains an undisputed starter for the LaLiga giants, registering 14 clean sheets from 46 games this season.

Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and ready to tie him down to a two-year extension. Los Blancos normally offer one-year deals to players above the age of 30, but it appears that they are willing to make an exception for Thibaut Courtois.

