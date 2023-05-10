Ex-Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria makes bold prediction on who will win Champions League this season

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria recently predicted Los Blancos to win the UEFA Champions League this season. Di Maria claimed that his former club would defeat Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Los Blancos recently played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu. While there is all to play for in the second leg at the Etihad on May 17, Di Maria is counting on his former team.

The Juventus attacker told The Residency (h/t Madrid Xtra on Twitter):

“I think Real Madrid will beat Manchester City and win the Champions League.”

The Argentine had a four year long stint with Los Blancos. He scored 36 goals and provided 85 assists in 190 matches during his time in the Spanish capital.

Di Maria won one UCL and one La Liga title among other trophies. He was one of the stars of the show when Los Blancos defeated Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon. Di Maria created Gareth Bale's headed goal that gave Ancelotti's team the lead in extra time. Los Blancos lifted their 10th UCL trophy by beating Atletico Madrid in the final (4-1).

He has since played for French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 35-year-old is currently plying his trade for Serie A giants Juventus. He has made 34 appearances for the Old Lady so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the UEFA Champions League semi-final 1-1 draw against Manchester City

Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Manchester City was a closely contested affair. Vinicius Junior gave the home side the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu with his 36th minute wonder goal.

Kevin De Bruyne matched the scorcher when he equalized for City with a strike from outside the box. Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelotti reflected on the second leg at the Etihad. He said (via Real Madrid's official website):

“They'll push harder because they're at home. Our approach was good and we controlled Manchester City well in the second half. We moved the ball more and created more chances. In the first half we weren't very patient in playing the ball out. We could have had more of the ball in the first 20 minutes, like we did in the second half."

The Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City will take place on May 17.

Poll : 0 votes