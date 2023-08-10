Ex-Real Madrid star considering move to join MLS club after recently rejecting chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - Reports

Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is reportedly considering a move to the MLS after rejecting the chance to join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami (via Daily Star). The former Chelsea player is reportedly looking at options in Saudi Arabia and Brazil as well.

As far as MLS clubs go, the Vancouver Whitecaps from Canada are interested in bringing the winger over to the North American nation. Should the 32-year-old decide to move to the MLS outfit, he would have to complete the signing by September 2, which is the roster freeze deadline.

After spending seven impressive years with the Blues, Hazard opted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he struggled with injuries. Real Madrid secured the winger's services by paying Chelsea a staggering €115 million in 2019.

While contracted with Los Blancos, the Belgium international managed just seven goals and 12 assists from 76 appearances across all competitions. He missed 78 games due to injury, surpassing the number of appearances he made for the La Liga club.

His stint in Spain comes in complete contrast to the time he spent in west London. While at Chelsea, he made 352 appearances, scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists across all competitions. He won two Premier League trophies and one FA Cup, among other honors at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas once called Eden Hazard Chelsea's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas (via Getty Images)

Former Premier League star Cesc Fabregas lavished praise on ex-Real Madrid player Eden Hazard in 2014 when he called him Chelsea's Lionel Messi. The two played together at Stamford Bridge after Fabregas joined the club from Barcelona in 2014 for €33 million.

During their time together, the pair shared the pitch on 161 occasions and managed to win the Premier League twice. Speaking about the Belgium international in 2014, the Spaniard said (via Bleacher Report):

"Hazard has that incredible ability to unsettle the opposition. He is the link between midfield and attack for us; he is our Messi because he makes the difference."

Hazard is now a free agent and is contemplating the next move in his career following a disappointing stint in Spain.