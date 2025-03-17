Ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez names 3 footballers when asked to pick 'best player in the world'

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has opined that Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham are the best players in the world right now. This comes after the trio together with Rodrygo have formed a clinical and lethal attacking partnership so far.

Ad

Rumors of an alleged rift between Real Madrid's attackers had emerged in recent months. However, the trio and other Madrid players have been able to work together professionally as teammates to achieve Los Blanco's attacking objectives.

In an interview, James was asked who he thinks is the best player in the world at the moment. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Best player in the world? Mbappé, Bellingham, and Vinícius.”

Ad

Trending

In the aftermath of an unconvincing beginning for Real, Mbappé has been deadly in front of goal in recent months. The Frenchman has bagged 30 goals and four assists in 43 games since joining the Spanish giants last summer.

Meanwhile, Vinicius has been the most consistent attacker in Real Madrid's ranks over the last three years. Despite speculations surrounding his future at the Bernabeu, the Brazilian has remained solid in attack. The Brazilian icon has found the back of the net 18 times and delivered 11 assists in 39 games this season.

Ad

Bellingham has been valuable in terms of creativity and his ability to track back and help out in defense has been remarkable. His creativity has seen him deliver 11 assists and score as many goals in 38 games so far (2024-25).

"I really like how Bellingham plays" - Former Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

James Rodriguez, who was a formidable midfielder for Madrid in his playing days at the club, has revealed that he likes the way Jude Bellingham plays. He added that the English midfielder could win the Ballon d’Or in the future, given his quality.

Ad

In a recent interview, James was full of admiration for the Englishman. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I really like how Bellingham plays. I think he can win the Ballon d’Or.”

Since joining Madrid in 2023, the Englishman has grown to become an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's midfield. In 2024, Bellingham emerged as the second runner-up in the Ballon d’Or rankings. However, his chances in the current campaign arguably look slimmer given the performance of players like Raphinha and Mohamed Salah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback