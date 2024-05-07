Former Real Madrid star Fernando Hierro has reportedly joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as the club's new sporting director. The news is being reported by Spanish media outlet Relevo.

Hierro, who played as a centre-back in his career, is currently the sporting director of Mexican side CD Guadalajara. However, he has allegedly been in talks with Al-Nassr for weeks, and has already reached an agreement with the club.

He spent 13 seasons at Real Madrid, making 601 appearances for the club. Quite unnaturally for a centre-back, he was an incredible goalscorer and a set-piece specialist, bagging 128 goals and 37 assists.

The 56-year-old has formerly been the director for Spanish side Malaga CF, helping the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history. He then took up the role of an assistant coach at Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, before taking up a head coaching role with Real Oviedo.

Hierro was then appointed as the manager of Spain for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui just two days before their first game. He stepped down from his post after getting knocked out by Russia in the Round of 16, and has been at Guadalajara since 2022.

He will be tasked with the recruitment of complementary players to Al-Nassr's galaxy of superstars that includes Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte among many others.

Hierro will also be tasked with taking Al-Nassr back to the top of Saudi Arabian football, overthrowing Al-Hilal's national dominance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate in talks to sign for Al-Nassr - Reports

According to a report from TEAMTalk, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is in talks to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Brazilian, who played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid and for one season at United, has been blowing hot and cold this season for the Red Devils. In an injury-hit campaign, he has only made 29 appearances so far.

During his time at Real, Casemiro was arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. He played 108 games alongside Ronaldo in the white and gold, playing him in to score five times, with the Portuguese superstar returning the favor twice.

Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo is set to take his spot as the starting defensive midfielder in Erik ten Hag's system after a string of impressive performances. Manchester United are also expected to bring in defensive reinforcements in the summer, which could make Casemiro expendable at the club.

If Al-Nassr pull the trigger and complete his signing, he could be the ideal partner to Marcelo Brozovic in the middle of the park. It would be the perfect boost for them as they look to wrest the Saudi Pro League title back from Al-Hilal next season.