Ex-Real Madrid star Joselu reveals what Los Blancos have to do in order to make comeback against Arsenal in UCL Q/F

Former Real Madrid striker Joselu has hinted at what Los Blancos should do to ensure a comeback against Arsenal. The two sides will clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 16.

The Gunners head into the clash with a 3-0 lead from the first leg at the Emirates. A free-kick brace from Declan Rice and a strike from Mikel Merino handed Carlo Ancelotti's side a shocking defeat at the hands of the Premier League club. Madrid must now win the tie with at least a three-goal margin in regular time to avoid outright elimination.

When asked if his former club can overturn the deficit, Joselu replied that Real Madrid must score early to make a comeback against Arsenal. He told Diario AS (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Remontada? We have to score early, and the Bernabéu will do the rest."

Joselu was a part of the side that lifted the Champions League last season, contributing five goals in 11 games. The 35-year-old notably propelled Los Blancos to a semifinal victory over Bayern Munich. He came off the bench and scored two late goals in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, giving Madrid a 4-3 aggregate win over the German giants.

Ancelotti's side went on to win the title, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final to lift their 15th European title. Joselu is currently on the books of the Qatari club, Al-Gharafa.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz tips Real Madrid to complete comeback against Arsenal

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has tipped Real Madrid to stage a comeback against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final. Los Blancos have a herculean task of overturning a three-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alcaraz, who is a Madrid supporter, is confident that the Spanish side can secure an unlikely victory over their Premier League counterparts. When asked about a comeback, he said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"Real Madrid remontada? Yes, as a good Madridista, I always believe in comebacks."

Madrid will look to become only the fourth club to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie. They have reached the semi-finals of the competition in each of the past four seasons, winning the title twice in the last three seasons.

