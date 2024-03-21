Ex-Real Madrid star Robinho must serve nine-year rape sentence after being involved in gang rape of Albanian woman

Former Real Madrid player Robinho has been sentenced to nine years in jail by a judge in Brasilia, Brazil (via Mundo Deportiva) on Wednesday (March 20). Notably, the original sentence was handed down by an Italian court.

This verdict comes after it was determined that he was part of a group involved in the rape of an Albanian lady at a nightclub in Milan in 2013. The former footballer was given this sentence after a vote of nine to two supported the Italian court's request that he do his time in Brazil.

Robinho may file an appeal of the Brazilian court's finding, so he won't be jailed right away. In 2017, an Italian court found the ex-Real Madrid player initially guilty of the crime, which happened when he was a Milan player.

In 2022, the highest court in Italy affirmed this conviction, which resulted in an international arrest order. The Brazilian has consistently argued that the sexual conduct was consensual and has maintained his innocence throughout his legal struggles. He has continued to protest his innocence, recently slamming the Italian legal system for racism.

The course of his legal proceedings may yet lead to an appeal, which might have an impact on how this case turns out.

Robinho's big-money move to Real Madrid and his eventual exit

In the early 2000s, Robinho's play with Santos brought him international attention. There were great expectations for him back then because fans widely believed he would be the next Pele, a thought that the Brazilian great himself had.

Pele said of him at the time (via GOAL):

"Robinho can surpass my own achievements. We have to thank God that another Pele has landed at Santos."

The then-youngster had extraordinary potential and established himself as a vital member of Santos, where he racked up 180 games and scored 81 goals across half a decade. He then moved to Real Madrid in 2005 for a reported €24 million.

Robinho, however, initially struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. Despite the difficulties, he was eventually able to make an impression on Real Madrid. Behind players like Raul and Ruud van Nistelrooy, he rose to become the team's third-leading scorer, helping Los Blancos to domestic dominance.

His early career saw him frequently likened to Lionel Messi but the Brazilian's development appeared to stall as time went on. His Argentine counterpart, on the other hand, has since gone on to win an unprecedented eight Ballons d'Or.

Robinho's tenure with Los Blancos ended in some controversy as he pushed for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. He eventually signed for Manchester City in 2008 but never did reach the heights he once did at Santos.