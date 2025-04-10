Ex-Real Madrid star Sami Khedira names 5 players who can make make a pass like Lamine Yamal for Barcelona’s third goal vs Dortmund

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has praised Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for his pass in the build-up to his side's third goal against Borussia Dortmund. The retired Germany international could name only five players who can replicate the youngster's pass that led to the goal in the UEFA Champions League game.

Ad

Speaking with Barcelona boss Hansi Flick as a pundit after the game, former Real Madrid star Khedira admitted that only a few players could make the pass Yamal did for the third goal. He initially pointed out that 12 players in world football could make the pass, but named just five names, all of whom are midfielders.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"There are probably only 12 players who can make a pass like Lamine Yamal for the third goal.*

"...De Bruyne, Wirtz, Musiala, Rodri, Gündogan..."

Lamine Yamal continued with his sensational form for his side this term by inspiring them to a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg. The Spain international registered only one goal but was directly instrumental in two others, the second and third goals.

Ad

For the third goal, the 17-year-old played fellow academy graduate Fermin Lopez in behind with a brilliant pass down the right channel. The midfielder had the freedom and time to pick a square pass to Robert Lewandowski, who applied a first-time finish.

Yamal had done something similar for the second goal, playing a cross-cum-pass from deep to find the run of Raphinha at the back post. The Brazilian star headed the ball back across goal for Lewandowski to score his first of the evening.

Ad

Barcelona trio replicate Real Madrid feat in Borussia Dortmund thrashing

Barcelona's attackers replicated a feat they have only managed against Real Madrid in their 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. La Blaugrana took a commanding lead against their UEFA Champions League opponents, with all three of their starting forwards finding the net.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 25th minute from close range before setting up Robert Lewandowski to score a close range header in the 48th minute. The Polish striker finished off a counter attack in the 66th minute to make it three before Lamine Yamal added a fourth in the 77th minute.

All three forwards had found the net in the same game only twice this season prior to facing Dortmund, and both times were against Real Madrid. They helped their side put a foot in the semi-finals of the competition following another fine display in front of goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More