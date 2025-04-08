Ex-Real Madrid star who won 3 Champions League titles tells Arsenal what they must do to beat Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid star Aitor Karanka has claimed that Arsenal need to avoid the mistakes made by Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. He believes that the opponents need to convert their chances and not let Los Blancos remain within touching distance in the match.

Ad

Speaking to the Mirror, Karanka stated that his former side have a 'Champions League DNA' that gets them the wins in the tournament. He added that they used to get past the likes of Chelsea, PSG, and others and said:

“I think Arsenal have a chance but if you ask me who is favourite then I would say Madrid. It is in the Real Madrid DNA. But also it is now in the minds of opponents and now it will be in the minds of Arsenal. But it has been Chelsea, PSG and was Atletico Madrid this year because I think Atletico were better, they had the chance to finish it but if you allow Madrid to survive then you have problems!"

Ad

Trending

"It’s not arrogant to say that when you are Real Madrid that you can do it - and you will do it. If you are at your best as Real Madrid then you are going to win. But even when you play badly - you win. Just look at the final last year. Borussia Dortmund were the better team in the first half and I can promise you that at half time the Real Madrid players would still believe they were going to win because that is their mentality."

Ad

Aitor Karanka played for Real Madrid from 1997 to 2002, winning the UEFA Champions League title thrice. He also won the league title once, while adding the Supercopa de España twice in 1997 and 2001.

Arsenal legend explains how they can beat Real Madrid

Emmanuel Petit spoke to Poker Firma last week and claimed that Arsenal need to manage the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr. He believes that they need to defend well as a unit and take their chances if they are to get past Los Blancos this season, and said via GOAL:

Ad

"It's simple. They need to defend well as a unit against Madrid. The likes of Vinicius, Bellingham and Mbappe are players that can hurt you at any time. They have so many top players that can make the difference and they've done it in the past in the Champions League. These are the kinds of players they have to come up against. If they can play as a unit and they can show great character defensively, then they will have a chance."

The Gunners have met Los Blancos twice in the UEFA Champions League, when the two sides met in the Round of 16 back in the 2005/06 season. The Premier League side won the tie 1-0, after winning the first leg in Spain and holding out for a goalless draw in the second leg at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More