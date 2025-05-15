Ex-USMNT striker Herculez Gomez reveals what teams have ‘figured’ out to stop and make Lionel Messi and Inter Miami look ‘juvenile’ in recent games

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez has provided a reason for the recent struggles of Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates this season. The Herons have won just one of their last six league games, with their most recent result being a 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Lionel Messi and co. have largely struggled under Javier Mascherano this season, leading to question marks about the future of the coach. Club boss David Beckham was forced to release a statement after Minnesota United mocked the club after a 4-1 victory last week, betraying his frustration.

Gomez spoke on Futbol Americas about what he has seen to be the problem of the Herons and how their rivals have bettered them. He pointed out that teams have targeted the lack of athleticism and physicality of Lionel Messi and his teammates to get the better of them. He also said that this matter was a source of frustration for Beckham, leading to his reaction.

“It’s not just one post and he makes a comment. I think he was ruffled by it, but it was another one, it was the Tifo as well, and David Beckham responding to the tifo as well. Two separate times, two Instagram posts, and they got underneath his skin, and why are they getting underneath his skin? Because teams are figuring Inter Miami out.

“That is four defeats in the last five games, that is David Beckham's baby, that is what Beckham has waited for to build this franchise, and it’s going down the drain. Forgive me when I say down the drain because they’ve done a lot of good things, but he’s starting to realise teams have figured Inter Miami out. If you are disciplined, if you are physical, if you have athleticism in transition and if you are good on set-pieces, you can hurt Inter Miami.

He pointed out that the problem began for the Herons last season during their shock first round elimination from the playoffs. He also spoke about how there is an admission, even within the club from the likes of Sergio Busquets, that the side is not good enough, and the frustration of Lionel Messi.

"Because Inter Miami is many things, but they don’t have fresh legs, they don’t have a lot of quality when it comes to keeping up with teams with pace. This has been figured out from Atlanta United (post-season) to C.F. Monterrey to LAFC at times to Vancouver, who made them look juvenile. What is worse for David Beckham is he is seeing his prized asset, because Lionel Messi is an asset, get frustrated, be frustrated and start lashing out if you will.

“We saw it last week and we’re seeing his stars like Sergio Busquets tell DAZN in Spain that ‘We’re not good enough to compete in the Club World Cup.’ So he’s seeing all his star players speaking out, lashing out, and he’s like, ‘Not you too, Minnesota United, not now. Nope!”

Inter Miami are fifth in the Eastern Conference, six points off pace-setters FC Cincinnati, who have played one game more than they have. They have also been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, having lost both legs of the semi-final against Vancouver Whitecaps. They will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA next month.

Lionel Messi struggles as Inter Miami drop points in entertaining six-goal thriller against San Jose

Lionel Messi failed to impact the game for his Inter Miami side as they were held to a 3-3 draw by San Jose Earthquakes in their MLS meeting. The Herons continued their disappointing run of form and have now won just one of their last six games.

Luis Suarez was missing once more for the Herons, leaving Tadeo Allende to lead the line for Javier Mascherano's side. They quickly went ahead inside the first minute through Maximiliano Falcon before Cristian Arango equalised for San Jose two minutes later.

San Jose took the lead through Beau Leroux in the 38th minute before Jordi Alba set up Allende to level matters in the 44th minute. The home side restored their advantage in added time through Ian Harkes to take a 3-2 lead into the break.

Allende scored just seven minutes into the second half to draw his side level, ensuring that they made away with a share of the spoils. Lionel Messi failed to register a goal or an assist, recording just two shots on target and creating no chances in the game.

