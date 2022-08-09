"Exactly what Arsenal needed" - Alan Shearer hails player who was a 'dominating presence' against Crystal Palace 

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has showered Arsenal defender William Saliba with praise following his excellent performance in their Premier League opener.

The 21-year-old was named 'Man of the Match' as the Gunners kept a clean sheet in their impressive victory away at Crystal Palace on Friday (August 9) night.

Arsenal @Arsenal



100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

94% pass accuracy

7 ball recoveries

6 clearances



Debutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight?100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearancesDebutant William Saliba Our Man of the Match tonight? 🏆100% take-ons completed100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy7 ball recoveries6 clearances🇫🇷 Debutant William Saliba 👏 https://t.co/vT3MeWTPAD

Saliba has been waiting since 2019 to make his debut for Arsenal, having spent the previous three seasons on-loan at Ligue 1 clubs Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille. Speaking to the Premier League, Shearer selected the France international for his Team of the Weekend, as he stated of Saliba's performance:

"A great debut performance and a dominating presence. Exactly what Arsenal needed at the back."

Saliba has earned five caps with the French national team and will have ambitions to make Didier Deschamps' squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year. The centre-back won the Ligue 1 'Young Player of the Season' award for the 2021-22 season and looked confident and assured during the clash at Selhurst Park.

AFCTALK @AFCTalk0 It’s been a long journey, but finally William Saliba is the heart of Arsenal’s defence! 🪨 #afc It’s been a long journey, but finally William Saliba is the heart of Arsenal’s defence! 🪨 #afc https://t.co/8FOm5HLCUy

William Saliba 'hungry for more' following exceptional Arsenal debut

With Mikel Arteta's side leading 1-0 in the second half, Crystal Palace were applying heavy pressure towards the Arsenal backline. However, unlike numerous times in recent years, the Gunners stood firm and held on for a vital three points.

Saliba received widespread acclaim for his performance following the game. When the young defender was asked how he felt about how his long-awaited debut went, he told the club's official website:

"It was very good because we start with a win and a clean sheet. It was a tough game, but we won at the end, so very good. I’ve waited a long time, but we (did it) in my first ever game, and I am so happy.

“It’s very good when you start to have your first (chance) in this amazing club. So I am so happy, and hungry for more.”

Saliba further added:

“We knew it would be a very hard game, but we were prepared and we were focused. It’s good for the confidence, it’s very good and I hope we will keep going like this. We play as 11 and the players who came home, they gave their maximum. It’s a good team, when we play like this it’s very good.

"We have to enjoy tonight, but beginning tomorrow we have to be focused on the next game because it’s not finished, it’s just the first game.”

Arsenal Guns @TheArsenalGuns Aaron Ramsdale and William Saliba make Alan Shearer ‘Team of the week’ for match day 1 in the premier league. Aaron Ramsdale and William Saliba make Alan Shearer ‘Team of the week’ for match day 1 in the premier league. https://t.co/eqf9suwMzo

