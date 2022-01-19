"Exactly what they need" - Noel Whelan says 21-year-old superstar could be a 'great' signing for Arsenal in the long-term

Arsenal need to strengthen their options in attack, having scored just once in their last three games across all competitions. Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Gunners to go all out and sign Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

According to the Englishman, Arsenal will likely part ways with some of their big earners, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, very soon. This will significantly free up their wage bill and make room for new signings.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "The player and his representatives may want to take a step back and assess his options in the summer."



The Transfer Show's @SkySports_Sheth reports that Fiorentina are open to selling Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, but the player may wait until the summer. ⚖ "The player and his representatives may want to take a step back and assess his options in the summer."The Transfer Show's @SkySports_Sheth reports that Fiorentina are open to selling Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, but the player may wait until the summer. ⚖ https://t.co/pRRXjexPUP

That, coupled with the potential void that will be left in the team when these players leave, is why the Gunners need to ensure they sign a new forward quickly. Noel Whelan claims Dusan Vlahovic is just the right option for the London-based club.

"I think he [Vlahovic] is exactly what they need," the former Leeds centre-forward told Football Insider.

"Arteta is obviously planning for the future. There’s going to be some really big earners coming off that wage bill very soon – whether that’s Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, or both.

"There’s also going to be a big dent in the strike force, whether they leave at the end of the season or further down the line this month," he added.

The Englishman also advised Arsenal to keep hold of their attackers until they sign Vlahovic, whom he believes would be a great buy for them in the long-term.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



It appears the Serbian striker is Arsenal’s number one target. He is the man Mikel Arteta wants leading the line for the Gunners. Arsenal are actively trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic, as per @TheAthleticUK It appears the Serbian striker is Arsenal’s number one target. He is the man Mikel Arteta wants leading the line for the Gunners. #afc Arsenal are actively trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic, as per @TheAthleticUK.It appears the Serbian striker is Arsenal’s number one target. He is the man Mikel Arteta wants leading the line for the Gunners. #afc https://t.co/gMNj8uOl5v

He was quoted as saying:

"They’ve got to cover that base, but they can’t let anyone go before they get Vlahovic in. If they can get this one over the line this month, then you might see Nketiah or Aubameyang move on.

"I think Lacazette will stick around until the end of the season. Vlahovic could be a great buy for Arsenal in the long-term."

Arsenal to face intense competition for Vlahovic's signature

The striker continues making waves in Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic has become a hot property in the transfer market following his brilliant goalscoring exploits with Fiorentina. The 21-year-old is on the radar of many big clubs across Europe, including the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool.

So far this season, he's bagged 20 goals and four assists for Fiorentina in 24 games across all competitions. It remains to be seen if Arsenal can manage to convince him into switching to the Emirates Stadium.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava