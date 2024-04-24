"Exactly what's needed" - Giuseppe Rossi names Manchester United legend as Erik ten Hag's successor, urges him to 'clean the house' 

Former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi has named club legend Roy Keane as the perfect successor to Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The former Italy international has insisted that the club need cleaning and Keane would be the ideal man for the job.

Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is reportedly hanging in balance following a disappointing second season at the club. It is understood that Manchester United are looking for candidates for the job as they are prepared to part ways with the Dutchman in the summer.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi have all been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat. However, Rossi believes that Roy Keane has what it takes to turn the club's future around.

The former Fiorentina and Italy striker, who came through the Red Devils' youth ranks, has claimed that the club needs someone who knows the culture of the club like Keane. Rossi said, as quoted by Goal:

"When I think about potentially having Roy Keane as manager at Old Trafford, that sounds like it could be really great. It would be something very cool. The club should definitely think about it if they have a change in management. A man who is a legend of the club and helped build their culture, that’s exactly what is needed."

The 37-year-old added:

"Maybe some of the players that are not playing for the shirt would understand it more. Maybe you need someone to go into Manchester United and clean the house so to speak and build from there. It could be a great situation."

Roy Keane is one of the greatest players to have donned the Manchester United jersey and was a key figure behind their dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson. He made 477 appearances for the club scoring 51 times and providing 39 assists while also captaining the club for a significant period.

While the Irishman achieved great success as a footballer, his managerial career has not been the best. He guided Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League in his first full season as manager in 2006-07 but things went wayward soon after.

Later he managed Ipswich Town where he failed to revive his managerial career. He also worked as assistant manager of the Ireland national team, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Louis Saha names the perfect successor to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has named Zinedine Zidane as the perfect replacement for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Ten Hag's future at the club is hanging by a thread with the Red Devils struggling in his second season at the club although his first season was a solid one.

Louis Saha has claimed that Zidane would be a great option should Manchester United decide to part ways with Ten Hag this summer. He said:

"For a few years I’ve said that Zidane would be a fantastic appointment for the club. There’s no negatives about it. We all know that his dream job is with the French national team, but we don’t know if he may have to wait a while for that position to become available."

Saha added:

"He can speak a bit of English, so that would be helpful. I don’t see anything that goes against him being Manchester United manager. He would definitely inspire the players to be more confident at the highest level and everybody admires him for what he’s done as a player and as a manager, so that’s certainly an advantage he’s got. It would be a massive achievement for Manchester United to have Zinedine Zidane as their manager."

Zidane has only managed Real Madrid in his managerial career and has seen a lot of success in his two spells. He has guided Los Blancos to 11 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and won the Champions League three years consecutively.