"Exactly the option we've lacked in previous seasons"- Liverpool fans insist 27-year-old deserves fair chance at club after FA Cup display

Liverpool fans have heaped praise on forward Takumi Minamino after his impressive performance against Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The club's supporters believe the Japan international has become a major asset to the club and deserves more game time.

Liverpool claimed a 2-1 victory over Norwich City thanks to a brace from Minamino. The 27-year-old opened the scoring for the Reds in the 27th minute before netting his second goal just 12 minutes later.

Lukas Rupp halved Liverpool's advantage in the 76th minute. However, Jurgen Klopp's side managed to hang on to their lead and progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Minamino has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season.

The forward has provided some much-needed cover and depth to the Reds' attack. He has now been lauded by the club's fans for his consistent performances.

"I still feel he hasn't been given a fair chance really. Starting to get games in cup matches and scoring goals. Just what we need," said a Liverpool fan on Twitter.

"He is exactly the option we've lacked in previous seasons."

"Takumi Minamino is the ideal squad player, happy to bide his time, do a job when asked, make an impact and not complain. Love the lad," said a fan on Twitter.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth £7 million in December 2019. After struggling to become a prominent member of the club's first team, Minamino joined Southampton on a six-month loan deal in February 2021.

Despite being linked with a move away from Liverpool last summer, Minamino opted to stay at the club and fight for a place in Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up.

He has been a regular starter for Liverpool in the Cup competitions this season, but has had to make do with a bit-part role in the Premier League.

Minamino has scored a number of crucial goals for Liverpool this season, and could therefore feature more regularly for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League in the coming months.

Liverpool's strength in depth and current form gives them a real chance of winning the Premier League title

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Liverpool have won all of their last five games in the Premier League and have won all seven of their Champions League games this season. The Reds are favorites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after their 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup final to claim their first trophy of the season last weekend. The Reds are therefore one of the most in-form teams in Europe and have a real chance of beating Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

Liverpool are just six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table, with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side. The Cityzens have started showing a blip in form recently. They have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five league games.

The Reds' strength in depth allows Jurgen Klopp to rest the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson for the Cup competitions and keep them fresh for Premier League and Champions League games.

