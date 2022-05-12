“Exactly the type of guy they should be looking to sign” – Paddy Kenny urges Manchester United to ‘do whatever it takes’ to sign ‘quality’ defender

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (May 7), with Marc Cucurella running riot at the American Express Community Stadium.

Following the defender's stunning performance during the game, the Red Devils have been advised to snap him up by former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny.

Marc Cucurella was a lively presence on the left flank, giving Manchester United a run for their money throughout the 90 minutes. The Spaniard ended the game with one goal and one assist to his name to conclude what was a superb all-round performance in front of the home fans.

Marc Cucurella @cucurella3

It is an honour to recieve these awards.

Thanks to all my teammates for the help they provided me during the season and to all the fans for the support throughout the year.

It is an honour to recieve these awards.

Thanks to all my teammates for the help they provided me during the season and to all the fans for the support throughout the year.

It makes me really proud to be part of this great Brighton & Hove Albion family

Paddy Kenny claims the Spaniard is the type of player the Red Devils are currently missing. The former Leeds United striker also urged the Premier League giants to keep an eye on signing players of his caliber as opposed to big names like Raphael Varane.

Kenny told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild:

“Cucurella is exactly the type of guy they should be looking to sign, he tore them apart at the weekend. I feel like Man United are just signing names. Varane hasn’t worked out for them yet. You look at Brighton. They have such a brilliant scouting network, some of the players they have signed out of nowhere, it’s remarkable."

The former Leeds United goalkeeper added:

"That’s what Man United need. Don’t sign names, sign players who will make your side better. If they can’t copy Brighton’s network then just try and sign Cucurella, that would probably be easier. They have the money, do whatever it takes because he is a quality player."

How much would it cost Manchester United to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton?

Marc Cucurella in action against the Red Devils.

Manchester United could sign the defender at a relatively cheap price, considering his current market value stands at €20 million, as per Transfermarkt. However, United will have a tough task convincing Brighton to let go of a player who has been nothing short of incredible this season.

Since joining the Seagulls last summer, the 23-year-old has made 37 appearances across all competitions, recording one goal and two assists to his name.

