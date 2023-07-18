"Example of a narcissist" "Be a bigger man and admit Messi is better" - Fans destroy 'insecure' Cristiano Ronaldo as his old comments resurface

Fans have rallied against Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears to have reversed his course concerning the hierarchy of the football leagues.

Past quotes from the Portuguese icon resurfaced, showcasing a contradictory stance that has gone viral on social media.

Ever since leaving Manchester United in the wake of the 2022 World Cup finals, Ronaldo has been plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.

However, there have been consistent rumours that he would eventually find his way back to European club football. Now, the Portugal legend has debunked those rumours, stating (via GOAL):

“Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I'm already 38-and-a-half years old and... it's not worth it."

Cristiano Ronaldo did not stop there, as he went on to reveal:

"Europe lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League, the Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not 'top,' the German one also lost a lot of quality."

However, Ronaldo had previously touted the Spanish league, La Liga, as the best in the world, a far cry from his recent assertions.

This inconsistency was not lost on the ever-vigilant fans, who vehemently voiced their disapproval and disappointment on Twitter. Here is a selection of their tweets:

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste @BarcaWorldwide More like a con artist, a man of many lies and imagination to keep himself relevant.

mayornath @MayowaEzekiel5 @BarcaWorldwide I will never understand how a successful man like him is so insecure,petty,arrogant and jealous. all this bad attributes in one man,thank God i choose messi

Cristiano Ronaldo critiques Lionel Messi's move to MLS, praising Saudi League's superiority

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a swipe at Lionel Messi, suggesting the Argentine maestro has chosen an easier path by signing for the MLS club Inter Miami. This is due to his assertion that the Saudi championship surpasses the USA's quality.

The two eternal rivals have charted different courses post their European club journeys. Messi, leaving Paris Saint-Germain, opted for a novel adventure with Inter Miami, a move that has been lauded as a significant victory for MLS. Meanwhile, Ronaldo, has embarked on his Middle Eastern sojourn with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's recent statement suggests a perceived disparity in the challenges faced by both players in their respective leagues. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner didn't mince words when he told reporters (via GOAL):

"The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”

Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia has sparked a trend, with esteemed players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante following his footsteps into the Saudi championship.