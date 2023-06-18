"Example of a player who wants the best for the team" - Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in win over Bosnia

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez heaped praise on captain Cristiano Ronaldo after their 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Saturday, June 17. A goal from Bernardo Silva and a brace from Bruno Fernandes helped A Selecao secure a comfortable victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes. He made two key passes in the game, created one big chance, completed one of his three dribbles, and won his only aerial duel.

After the game, Martinez hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment to Portugal and insisted that the forward is a big part of the team.

"Ronaldo's commitment is exemplary. It is easy to generate debate and say that he is not in the best shape, but the truth is that he is an example of how he is always available to the national team. He is a unique player with 199 caps. Very important for the resort's values," Martinez said (via Mais Futebol)

"His attitude was perfect, without the ball, always working, following the team's plan. I am very satisfied. The pass to Diogo Jota was an example of a player who wants the best for the team," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now made 199 appearances for Portugal, scoring 122 goals and providing 43 assists. He is the all-time top scorer in the nation's history and international football in general.

Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November last year after his contract was mutually terminated following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He then joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 games across competitions for the club.

Ahead of Portugal's game against Bosnia, manager Roberto Martinez stated that playing in Saudi Arabia could even be a benefit for Ronaldo and the team. He also hailed the 38-year-old's importance alongside another Portuguese veteran Pepe (40).

"Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team. We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience and commitment. Cristiano's commitment is complete. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football," Martinez said (via GOAL).

"Cristiano and [veteran FC Porto defender] Pepe are examples of Portuguese football, and we need them to pass all the experience and wisdom to the youngest players," he added.

Ronaldo (199) and Pepe (134) have played 333 games for Portugal between them. They could next feature in their UEFA Euro Qualifier against Iceland on June 20.

