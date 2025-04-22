"Example for the whole world" - Luis Figo claims Cristiano Ronaldo will 'always score goals' when asked if he can feature at 2026 World Cup 

Portugal legend Luis Figo has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to start for the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo turned 40 earlier this year, but continues to be decisive for Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been indispensable for Portugal throughout his career and has scored 933 goals for club and country in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be a part of the national team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which could be his swansong.

Speaking recently at an event in Madrid, as cited by GOAL, Figo insisted that Ronaldo will always score goals regardless of his age.

“He could be a starter [at the World Cup]. Decisive... we have to wait and see. But Cristiano is an example for the whole world in terms of availability, professionalism, talent," Figo said.

He continued:

“And he will always score goals, I think even at 40, even at 42, he will always score goals. Now, whether they are decisive goals, I don’t know, we have to wait and see. For us Portuguese, let’s hope they are always decisive.”

Ronaldo has scored 136 goals from 219 games for the national team to date, and is the record goalscorer in men's international football. His contract with Al-Nassr expires this summer, but the player is expected to sign an extension with the Saudi club.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 22 games at the FIFA World Cups so far. CR7 has featured in five World Cups to date, and could become the first player to play at six World Cups next year.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi could achieve that feat as well with Argentina at next year's mega event. La Pulga got his hands on the Holy Grail of football in Qatar in 2022.

The Portuguese legend, meanwhile, is yet to taste glory at the World Cup. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo's best finish in the tournament was in the 2006 edition, where Portugal reached the semifinals.

Ronaldo, however, has achieved success with the national team, winning the Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will now have his eyes on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which could be his final chance of securing the coveted trophy. Ronaldo has registered 32 goals from 36 games for Al-Nassr this season.

