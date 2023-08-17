As La Liga India's brand ambassador, Rohit Sharma was quizzed on a wide range of topics from Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo at a press meet in Mumbai alongside Jose Antonio Cachaza, who is the Managing Director of La Liga India. The Indian captain was the star attraction at the event which was held on the 10th of August 2023 as he unveiled a new brand identity in India ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking at the event, Jose Antonio Cachaza said: "We stand on the brink of an exhilarating new chapter, as LALIGA embarks on a transformative journey, set to redefine the very essence of our league and fan experience for the game of football. As we step into this new era, we are proud to continue with our esteemed LALIGA Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, and our trusted broadcasting partner, Viacom18, to bring the magic of LALIGA closer to hearts and screens of all Indian fans.”

Rohit Sharma added: "As LALIGA Brand Ambassador, I am truly excited to be a part of this incredible journey as LALIGA unveils its new brand identity and embarks on a path of innovation and excellence. LALIGA has always been a symbol of top-tier football, and its commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to its essence is truly commendable. India’s passion for football is undeniably growing stronger by the day, and LALIGA's new avatar perfectly aligns with the aspirations of millions of football enthusiasts in the country.”

When asked about Kylian Mbappe and his rumored switch to Real Madrid, the Indian captain admitted that he'd love to see the France international turn out for the La Liga giants. Rohit Sharma also heaped praise on Los Blancos new signing Jude Bellingham and Brazil attacker Vinicius Jr, describing the former as a promising talent with a good mindset.

He said: "That'll be a dream lineup for Real Madrid, I can't wait to watch that. I've seen Jude Bellingham play and he looks quite promising. He's got a good mindset and looks like he wants to compete. He's a good talent. Vinicius is making a mark all over the world with what he's done in the last 2 years. Not just for Real Madrid but for Brazil as well.

Rohit Sharma also singled out Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for special praise, with the Real Madrid legends etching their name in La Liga folklore with a string of magnificent displays for the Spanish giants.

He said: "It's not for the number of goals they scored - they won so many championships together. You can win a few games but to win championships like what these guys have won - it takes a lot. You need the support of others as well but their contribution to Real Madrid's success over the years has been immense."