“Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid transfer is confirmed 

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is excited to see Kylian Mbappe headed to the Santiago Bernabeu. The club announced the French striker's arrival on their website on Monday (June 3).

Mbappe, 25, is widely regarded as a generational talent, having made his name with PSG and France in the last seven seasons. Among seen out his spell at the Parc des Princes, the Frenchman arrives at the Spanish capital as he embarks on a new adventure.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner expressed on Instagram his happiness and pride to join his 'dream club'.

"So happy and proud to be joining my dream club @realmadrid. No one can understand how excited I am right now. Looking forward to seeing you Madridistas and thank you for your incredible support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Los Blancos all-time top-scorer Ronaldo commented (as per Madrid Xtra):

"My turn to Excited to see you light the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid"

Kylian Mbappe is coming off a prolific last season with the Parisians, scoring 44 times across competitions and winning three trophies, including Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe has work to do to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits at Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide Real Madrid legend, having smashed a record 450 goals in 438 games across competitions between 2009 and 2018. He's the club's all-time top scorer by a proverbial country mile.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu after lowring the earlier scoring record of Edinson Cavani (200) by 56 goals. However, he has work to do to come close to replicating Ronaldo's exploits at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo also won four of his five Ballon d'Or awards while with Madrid and also four of his five UEFA Champions League titles. Mbappe will look to capture both honours for the first time.

Is there a better place to do so, with Los Blancos coming off a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League triumph over the weekend by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0?