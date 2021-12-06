“Exciting to think what he could do” – Danny Murphy tells Manchester United to snub Mauricio Pochettino and hire manager who “ticks all boxes”

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy wants Manchester United to snub Mauricio Pochettino and hire Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

Murphy believes a manager's past associations should not hinder his chances of getting a job at a new club. The 44-year-old stated that if Rodgers hadn't managed Liverpool before, he would have been an ideal candidate for the Manchester United job.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail (via the Mirror), Murphy said:

"It is a shame for Manchester United that Brendan Rodgers once managed Liverpool. Otherwise I’d see him as the ideal fit to mastermind the long-term project at Old Trafford. Past associations don’t have to be a deal-breaker but they don’t help, as Rafa Benitez is finding out at Everton."

Murphy added that Rodgers is capable of handling the spotlight and could galvanize the Red Devils squad based on his past records. He said:

"Rodgers ticks so many boxes: he has extensive experience but is still young enough to have the hunger and drive to take United forward. Rodgers knows what it’s like to handle the spotlight after managing Liverpool and Celtic. It’s exciting to think what he could do with the squad at Old Trafford because his track record at improving players is brilliant."

Manchester United decided to go with an interim manager instead of making a permanent appointment to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils hired former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick until the end of the season. The 63-year-old coach will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Danny Murphy: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is the man for all reasons to take Manchester United forward trib.al/YEFzpgx Danny Murphy: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is the man for all reasons to take Manchester United forward trib.al/YEFzpgx

Mauricio Pochettino is deemed favorite to become the new permanent manager at Manchester United

Various names have been put forward to fill the vacant managerial position at Manchester United following Ralf Rangnick's tenure. These include the likes of Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino. However, the PSG manager is considered the favorite to take the job at Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

Mauricio Pochettino would be an ideal candidate for Manchester United. The 49-year-old tactician has previous experience of managing in the Premier League. He was manager at Southampton before taking on the same role at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine manager did an excellent job at Tottenham. He guided them to the 2019 Champions League final, where they unfortunately lost to Liverpool.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "We are living in a business where rumours are there"



Mauricio Pochettino admits his PSG players know the situation as he continues to be linked to the Manchester United job



🗣️ "We are living in a business where rumours are there"Mauricio Pochettino admits his PSG players know the situation as he continues to be linked to the Manchester United jobhttps://t.co/WM4G2JDclz

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh