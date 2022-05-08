“Excuse me”, “too late” – Liverpool fans left puzzled by decision from Jurgen Klopp as Reds drop vital points against Tottenham

Liverpool dropped points in the Premier League title race after playing out a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday, May 7. The Reds struggled to break through Spurs' tight-knit defense as the visitors opened the scoring through Son Heung-Min.

The hosts were able to pull one back through Luis Diaz's deflected shot. However, the Anfield faithful were expecting Divock Origi to be substituted on, with the star currently in super-sub form. However, Jurgen Klopp chose to bring Diogo Jota on instead, upsetting the fans who were hoping for a winner from Origi.

The Kopites took to Twitter to share their unhappiness with Klopp's decision, and here is a selection of such tweets:

𝒌 @karlaslfc klopp are you bold bring origi on klopp are you bold bring origi on

ella @lfcella origi just sub yourself on mate origi just sub yourself on mate

🔱 @LFCJaake Klopp hasn't read the Origi ascript Klopp hasn't read the Origi ascript

Guru Mwafriqa™ @ItsDanson Where is Origi? This game has his name written on it #LIVTOT Where is Origi? This game has his name written on it #LIVTOT

Laurie @LFCLaurie Bring on Origi for Mane. He’s made for these moments. Bring on Origi for Mane. He’s made for these moments.

robbo @JackRob03655277 Origi should have came on at 75 mins #LIVTOT Origi should have came on at 75 mins #LIVTOT

Laura @_shinypsyduck Excuse me Klopp it's Origi Day Excuse me Klopp it's Origi Day 😭

Nathan Brown @manofnate Needed Origi ffs Needed Origi ffs

The draw against Tottenham has put Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, but only on goal difference. Second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand against the Reds, will play Newcastle United on Sunday, May 8.

If the Cityzens win their game, they will sit three points ahead of the Reds. Klopp's men will hope that Pep Guardiola and his men drop points in the remaining four games of the season.

Liverpool have their eye on Aurelien Tchouameni as Ligue 1 star scores brace: Report

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Anfield Watch), Liverpool are monitoring Aurelien Tchouameni for a potential transfer in the summer. However, as per a tweet by Romano, interested parties would have to pay more that €70 million to acquire the services of Tchouameni.

The phenomenal French talent has continued to perform brilliantly for Monaco this season has left the transfer market reportedly in awe of his prowess.

The 22-year-old produced yet another top-class performance against Lille, scoring a brace to help his team to a 2-1 win on Saturday, May 7. The young midfielder has produced similar displays all season long. He has made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and making two assists.

He is already considered to be one of the best players in the position despite being just 22-year-old.

Liverpool will however hope they can win the midfielder over with the potential promise of silverware following another strong season under Jurgen Klopp. However, the midfielder’s future will be the subject of heavy speculation come summer. Many top teams across Europe will try to capture the talented Frenchman before the next campaign.

Edited by Aditya Singh