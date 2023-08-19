“Excuse me for the term, but we played like f**s” – Metz midfielder Kevin N'Doram sparks controversy with homophobic slur during interview 

FC Metz midfielder Kevin N'Doram has received mass backlash for using a homophobic slur during an interview.

Kevin N'Doram spoke following his side's 2-2 draw against Marseille in the Ligue 1 on Friday (August 18). The Frenchman was unhappy with his team's performance but decided to use homophobic language in his analysis of their first-half display (via Express):

"Excuse me for the term, but we played like f**s."

The 27-year-old has since apologized for his language but he has been heavily criticised on social media. Metz trailed Marseille 1-0 heading into halftime and it was a lackluster showing from László Bölöni's men.

Les Grenats hit back through Cheikh Sabaly in the 65th minute just after Ababacar Lo was given his marching orders in the 59th minute. They then took a surprise lead through Georges Mikautadze in the 71st minute.

However, Vitinha struck in the 82nd minute and the hotly contested encounter finished honors even. Yet, Kevin N'Doram made clear his disappointment with his side's performance.

The French midfielder admitted that his comments were wrong but explained that they came in a moment of anger. He stated:

"I didn't target anyone. I spoke in anger. I shouldn't have said that. I just want to apologise."

There is now a waiting game to see whether the French Football Federation take action against the player. Football has started moving in the right direction about stamping homophobia out of the game.

Kevin N'Doram's comments come following Aaron Ramsdale's vow to speak out against homophobia

Homophobia in the dressing room has been a constant issue in football that many had turned a blind eye to in the past. However, the problem has since been highlighted by many in the sport and most recently Aaron Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper admitted that he had let such comments pass him by. He also revealed in the Player's Tribue that his brother Oliver is gay:

“Over the years, I’ve probably bit my tongue a few too many times – both in dressing rooms and on social media – whenever I hear homophobic comments or stupid things being said."

Ramsdale added that he would do his utmost to ensure homophobic comments are kicked out of the game:

“Over the years, I’ve probably bit my tongue a few too many times – both in dressing rooms and on social media – whenever I hear homophobic comments or stupid things being said."

Hence, slurs such as the one used by Kevin N'Doram only further highlight the need for more action. Many players are uneducated regarding the issue which continues to rear its ugly head.