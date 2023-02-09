"Expect more from him" - Former Premier League player slams Manchester United star for sub-par performance against Leeds

Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam has criticized Manchester United star Fred for his underwhelming display in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Manchester United hosted Leeds at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 8. They went into the game looking to build on their victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

However, the match did not go according to plan for the Red Devils as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Yorkshire-based club. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho netted for Erik ten Hag's side, but the visitors claimed a point through a goal from Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal from Raphael Varane.

Many believe the Old Trafford outfit missed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's presence in midfield on the night. Fred and Marcel Sabitzer, who started against Leeds, struggled to make an impact similar to the aforementioned players.

Adam is of the view that Fred particularly made life difficult for Manchester United by giving the ball away cheaply. The former Stoke City man insisted that the Brazilian should be doing better for the side. He said on the BBC's Football Daily:

"I think it [Casemiro and Eriksen's absence] was massive. If you look at Casemiro and Eriksen, they are top-quality footballers. At times tonight, I've seen Fred, I've seen Sabitzer, yes, it's his first game, but for Fred, I'd expect more from him."

"He's an international player, he kept giving the ball away, turning it over. The game got too stretched at times and the pitch becomes even bigger for Man United when players start turning it over and that's what he has done."

Adam went on to point out how much Manchester United missed Eriksen against Leeds. He added:

"That may be a little bit of tiredness, but you need your central midfielders to go on and dictate, somebody like Casemiro or Eriksen... When you are 2-2 with 10 minutes to go, [you need] somebody like an Eriksen who can control the match, get it out wide, get it into your danger players who can cause them problems. They missed that little bit of quality tonight in that final bit."

Manchester United miss chance to go level on points with Manchester City

The draw against Leeds meant that Manchester United have only won one of their last four Premier League matches. By dropping two points, they also missed the chance to go level on points with Manchester City.

Ten Hag and Co. will now be determined to return to winning ways when they face the Whites again at Elland Road this weekend.

