“Expect at least 2 mistakes per game”, “Beware of the wife” - Fans warn Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after they sign new player

Fans have warned Lionel Messi's Inter Miami after they announced the signing of defender Maximiliano Falcon. The latter is set to bolster the Herons' defense, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Lionel Messi and company signed Falcon from Chilean outfit Club Social y Deportivo Colo Colo on a three-year deal, with an option to extend until 2029. The 27-year-old made his professional debut for Uruguayan club Rentistas in 2019, helping them win the Uruguayan First Division Torneo Apertura title the next year.

Falcon then joined Colo Colo in 2020, establishing himself as an integral part of their defense. The former Uruguay U20 international has made 158 appearances across competitions since then, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. He also aided them in securing six trophies, including two Chilean First Division Titles.

Following the completion of his transfer, Falcon said (via Inter Miami's official website):

“I’m thrilled to join such an important club like Inter Miami for this first chapter of my career playing outside of South America. My goal is to give my all to help the Club and my new teammates succeed and win titles."

However, fans are concerned with Falcon's signing. One Colo Colo warned Lionel Messi's side by posting:

"He is a good player who helped us a lot in the worst moments of Colo Colo. But he brings as an extra black magic, a "special" wife and a representative who is an expert in selling smoke."

Another fan warned about his wife, Florencia Pouso, who notably has over 78,000 followers on Instagram:

"Beware of the wife."

Other fans reacted below:

"Expect at least two mistakes per game and a red card every three or four matches. Awful defender with no values nor respect for the team he's playing on," one fan commented.

"Her wife must be happy to be in Miami for shopping with Messi wife," another added.

"It's horrible pelucon conchetumare bad, the wife is a witch, eye lionel if you don't get along with him," another warned.

"Clown, it's horrible and flautista, his brain is the size of a walnut," another chimed in.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami transfers 22-year-old star to Club Estudiantes de La Plata

Inter Miami recently announced the departure of Lionel Messi's former teammate Facundo Farias (January 31, 2025). The 22-year-old has joined Argentine club Club Estudiantes de La Plata on a permanent transfer.

Inter Miami signed Farias from Colon de Santa Fe in July 2023, joining around the same time as Messi. The attacking midfielder scored three goals and registered two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions, helping his side win the Leagues Cup.

Unfortunately, Farias suffered a devastating ACL injury on January 19, 2024, causing him the miss the entire season. In his absence, Lionel Messi and Co. found great success, winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

