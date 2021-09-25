"Expect a strong attacking display from them" - Manchester United star aware of Aston Villa threat

Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has warned his current side Manchester United against being complacent when they take on a dangerous Villa side.

Dean Smith's team will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 25). They come into this game on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Raphael Benitez's Everton at Villa Park last week. Despite losing Jack Grealish this summer, Aston Villa have signed a number of promising young talents such as Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia.

Tom Heaton believes Aston Villa will pose an attacking threat to Manchester United when the two sides meet on Saturday. The 35-year-old also believes the clash between the two Premier League clubs will be a close encounter.

"I look back with real fond memories and I really enjoyed playing for the side [Aston Villa]. It's a great football club and I've got a lot of pride at playing for them. I'm delighted to be here now, though, and taking this challenge as well," Heaton told United Review.

''Obviously they lost Jack Grealish to City, but I think they have strengthened in other areas, and I expect a strong attacking display from them. Hopefully we can keep that quiet and take the game to them in our offensive half."

"I think it will be a strong test, but the focus will be on us and what we do and how we go about it. I think if we get that right, I am confident we will be going out of top."

Manchester United are currently level on points with league leaders Chelsea and Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have accumulated thirteen points from their opening five games this season and are currently unbeaten in the Premier League.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Tom Heaton dubs Aston Villa 'a strong test' as Manchester United prepare to face his former club manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Tom Heaton dubs Aston Villa 'a strong test' as Manchester United prepare to face his former club manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United's loss to West Ham United in the EFL Cup is a cause for concern

Manchester United lost their second match of the season in the EFL Cup against West Ham United in midweek. Solskjaer's side were unable to score a goal against David Moyes' side despite attempting 27 shots.

The Norwegian tactician made eleven changes to the Manchester United side that won 2-1 against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (September 19). Solskjaer decided to hand out starts to Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Also Read

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Dion Dublin has blasted struggling Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. Dion Dublin has blasted struggling Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. https://t.co/vJNy3YMcfA

None of the aforementioned players were able to make use of the opportunity and make a case for a place in Manchester United's starting XI this weekend. Solskjaer will, however, need some of his fringe players to step up to the task if the Red Devils are to compete for multiple trophies this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra