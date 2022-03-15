"Expect us to have better quality" - Inter Miami manager Phil Neville urges senior players to step up after 2-0 loss to LAFC

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville was not pleased with his experienced players following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in the MLS.

Neville expects more from his senior players, something which was fulfilled by the LAFC side on Saturday. The Herons have the quality in their squad following a busy off-season but are struggling to perform as a unit. Speaking after their defeat against LAFC, Neville said (via 90min.com):

“I just wanted more quality from my quality players. Every team we’ve played against, their quality players stand up and score. Ours don’t and they need to.”

He added:

“I was expecting more quality in terms of the dominance that we had from our senior players, and they need to step up. I expect us in those moments to have better quality because that’s what we brought in. I expect us to have better quality because that’s what we’ve got on the pitch.”

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF Stream Live | Hear what Head Coach Phil Neville and DeAndre Yedlin had to say after tonight's match vs LAFC. ConferenceStream Live | Hear what Head Coach Phil Neville and DeAndre Yedlin had to say after tonight's match vs LAFC. Conference 🎤 Stream Live | Hear what Head Coach Phil Neville and DeAndre Yedlin had to say after tonight's match vs LAFC.

Inter Miami brought in a number of new players prior to the start of the 2022 MLS season. The Herons signed various experienced players, including DeAndre Yedlin from Galatasaray, Emerson Rodriguez from Colombian side Millonarios and Finland international Robert Taylor. They have also managed to loan in Leonardo Campana from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Inter Miami are off to a poor start to the 2022 MLS season

Phil Neville's side had a poor 2021 season in the MLS. Inter Miami finished 11th in the Eastern Conference of the tournament and failed to make it through to the playoffs.

Despite bringing in a number of good players in the off-season, Miami have got off to a disappointing start this season. As things stand, the Herons have picked up only one point from three games.

Phil Neville's side drew 0-0 against Chicago Fire on the opening day of the 2022 season. Since then, they have lost two consecutive matches. The Herons suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Austin FC in Texas. The loss was then followed by the most recent defeat to LAFC at the weekend.

The team from Florida possesses one of the most lethal forwards in MLS in Gonzalo Higauin. However, the 34-year-old forward has failed to score a single goal so far this season.

The two defeats mean that Inter Miami are currently third-bottom in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Phil Neville's side will now travel to Ohio to face FC Cincinnati on March 19.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra