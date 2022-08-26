“Expectations are through the roof” - Alan Hutton surprised by Liverpool star’s lack of impact against Manchester United

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has admitted that he was surprised by the lack of impact Liverpool winger Luis Diaz had against Manchester United on Monday.

The Reds succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring the only goal for them. Liverpool have looked far from their best so far this season and their showing at Old Trafford was no exception.

Hutton has claimed that he was surprised to see Luis Diaz struggling to pose a threat to the Manchester United backline. He added that the Colombia international has set the bar very high with the impact he made following his move to Anfield in January earlier this year.

He told Football Insider:

“I was surprised. He’s set the standard very high since he’s come in to the club. He hit the ground running so the expectations are through the roof. You get this with wingers, there’s going to be games like that where they try things that aren’t going to come off.

"This was just a game for Liverpool where that happened and the problem was, there were six, seven or eight of them it didn’t work for. So I wouldn’t single him out but if you speak to any winger they’ll tell you sometimes they float in and out of games, it’s just because we rate him so highly that every time he gets the ball you expect him to make something happen.

"You can’t always come up with the goods, other people have to chip in as well."

Liverpool have endured a dismal start to the campaign

Liverpool have been one of the most consistent teams in Europe over the last few seasons under Jurgen Klopp and started the 2022/23 Premier League season as title contenders.

However, things have not quite gone their way so far this season as the Reds are winless after three games. They drew their first two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively while losing the third to Manchester United.

However, they certainly have the quality and personnel to turn things around, especially when they get their key players back from injury.

