"Expectations are through the roof" - Jurgen Klinsmann picks his favourite for 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has backed Argentina to beat defending champions France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar tonight (December 18).

Argentina qualified for their sixth FIFA World Cup final after registering a 3-0 win against Croatia, who finished third. Earlier, Lionel Scaloni's side triumphed over the Netherlands (2-2, on penalties) and Australia (2-1) after topping their group.

France, meanwhile, are bidding to become the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy and will play in their fourth tournament summit clash. Les Bleus advanced to the title match after beating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals. They beat Poland (3-1) in the Round of 16 and England (2-1) in the last four.

Speaking on BBC One, Klinsmann shared his thoughts on the emotional angle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, saying:

"I think it comes down a little bit to their emotional factors. If Argentina can balance their emotions ... their expectations are through the roof. In the beginning of the tournament, they failed to deal with it (against Saudi Arabia) and were nervous against Mexico."

Backing La Albiceleste to lift the trophy, Klinsmann added:

"If they can balance their emotional side out, they are so hungry to lift this title. If they're capable in doing that, they're my favourites to win the World Cup final."

Argentina have a slight edge over France in World Cup meetings, registering two wins and a loss in three clashes. While they won group games in 1930 and 1978, Les Bleus were victorious (4-3) in their only knockout clash in 2018 en route winning the title.

Both teams are looking to win their third World Cup, with Argentina last winning it in 1986 and France four years ago.

Roy Keane makes his pick in Argentina-France in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Speaking to ITV, Manchester United legend Roy Keane shared his thoughts on the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He said:

"It's intriguing; it's (going to be) a great final and one to really look forward to. You look at France against Morocco and England, and you think they're not great, but they get the job done. They've conceded one goal in those two games, and that was a penalty."

Backing La Albiceleste to end their 36-year-long drought, though, he added:

"But Argentina, with all the support behind them, the energy of the team and of course Lionel Messi, you would have to say they are slight favourites. We saw glimpses of peak Messi. He's done it for years. The guy is fantastic, and I love watching him. You know what, I hope they win it, even if it's just for him."

The Argentina captain has been on song in Qatar, registering five goals and three assists in six games and scoring in all three knockout games.

