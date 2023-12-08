"Expecting Hattrick from our GOAT", "Captain CR7" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr's XI to face Al-Riyadh in SPL fixture

Al-Nassr fans are backing Cristiano Ronaldo to once again come to the fore when they face Al-Riyadh tonight (December 8).

Luis Castro will be looking for a response from his Al-Alami side that suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Al-Hilal last time out in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo played in that game but was unable to add to his impressive tally so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged 18 goals and nine assists in 20 games across competitions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 15 goals in 14 games.

Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal was consequential as they are 10 points behind their rivals who top the Saudi Pro League. Jorge Jesus' men beat Al-Tai 2-1 earlier this evening.

Castro was reeling after his side's loss to their rivals, taking aim at VAR for some questionable decisions. He said:

"The game had several moments where the referee ought to have gone to VAR. This is strange; Al-Hilal won and deserved it. Although we made mistakes and the league is still a long way off, we will still make progress - just not in this manner!"

Castro's men have had the better of this fixture against Al-Riyadh, beating them eight times in 14 games across competitions. A win is vital as they look to chase Al-Hilal for the title.

The Portuguese tactician has named Nawaf Alaqidi in goal, with Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, and Ayman Yahya in defense.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Otavio are in midfield. Ronaldo is partnered in attack by Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca.

One fan expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be the star of the show at KSU Stadium tonight:

"Expecting Hat trick from our GOAT."

Another fan is thrilled to see the Portuguese icon captaining the side:

"Captain CR7."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Castro named his Al-Nassr starting XI to face Al-Riyadh:

Endrick names Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player he's watched

Endrick admires the Al-Nassr captain.

Brazilian starlet Endrick will soon be following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo once he completes his move to Real Madrid. The 17-year-old is joining the La Liga giants from Palmeiras in a reported €37.5 million deal.

Ronaldo left a lasting legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 games. He won four UEFA Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, and two Spanish Super Cups among other honors with Los Blancos.

Endrick lavished praise on the Madrid icon by labeling him as the greatest player he's watched. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player I've ever seen play."

Ronaldo, 38, has rolled back the years at Al-Nassr since arriving in January. He's conjured up 32 goals and 11 assists in just 39 games. He is regarded by many as one of, if not the greatest players to watch and evidently has a fan in Endrick.