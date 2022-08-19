Explained: By when Manchester United must complete Real Madrid star Casemiro's transfer if he has to feature against Liverpool

Ahead of their Monday night clash against Liverpool, Manchester United have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. However, will the five-time Champions League winner be signed in time to feature in the Premier League game for the Red Devils?

The Brazilian has emerged as a target for United amidst their search for a new defensive midfielder.

On Bruno Guimarães - always been highly rated by Real Madrid, but Newcastle consider Bruno not for sale. Manchester United are working to complete Casemiro deal on Friday with both Real Madrid and player’s camp. Positive feelings - it’s John Murtough on it.On Bruno Guimarães - always been highly rated by Real Madrid, but Newcastle consider Bruno not for sale. Manchester United are working to complete Casemiro deal on Friday with both Real Madrid and player’s camp. Positive feelings - it’s John Murtough on it. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCOn Bruno Guimarães - always been highly rated by Real Madrid, but Newcastle consider Bruno not for sale. https://t.co/OXh0MVnOty

According to the Premier League rule book (via Manchester United Evening News):

"...the deadline for receipt by the Board of all duly completed documents required by these Rules to effect the registration of a Player shall be 12 noon on the last Working Day before the date of the first League Match in which the Club making the application intends him to play..."

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid have given Casemiro permission to have his medical with Manchester United on Friday, per @marca Real Madrid have given Casemiro permission to have his medical with Manchester United on Friday, per @marca 🛫 https://t.co/k1YvXwURBp

This essentially means Manchester United will have to complete the signing and registration of the Los Blancos defensive midfielder before 12pm on Friday (UK time). If they fail to do so, Casemiro will be unable to feature against the Reds on Monday.

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to face off this gameweek

The historic rivals met twice in the league last season, with the Reds scoring nine goals in two encounters. Liverpool will once again be favorites going into the game on Monday.

However, there are some concerns regarding the outcome due to the Reds' injury crisis coupled with their poor form in the league this season. While United have lost both their games, Liverpool have drawn both matches this season.

Neither side has won a match this campaign, with the Reds sitting in midtable obscurity, while the Red Devils languish at the bottom of the table. Both clubs will be desperate to pick up three points and catapult themselves up the table, having struggled to find any winning luck recently.

While things might be bad for Liverpool, it's arguably all shades of worse for United, who were expected to improve on last season's failures under Erik ten Hag's guidance.

The Red Devils lost 4-0 at Brentford, picking up four yellow cards in the process after losing 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Reds have drawn games against Fulham and Crystal Palace, having conceded first each time.

Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag will be hoping to fix their individual situations when both sides face each other on Monday.

