Explained: How Cristiano Ronaldo signing helped Al-Nassr exact ‘ultimate revenge’ on rivals Al-Hilal 

Cristiano Ronaldo is now an Al-Nassr player. The move, however, might be revenge from Ronaldo's new club on their fiercest rival Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are the two biggest clubs in Riyadh. Al-Hilal are often considered as one of the best clubs in Asia. They have won the Saudi Pro League for the past three years.

They are also eight-time winners of the AFC Champions League. For any superstar arriving to Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal is naturally the first choice.

The club even approached Cristiano Ronaldo and were keen to get the Portuguese superstar's signature.

However, they were handed a transfer ban after extending Saudi Arabian midfielder Mohamed Kanno's contract. Kanno extended the contract despite agreeing to a deal with Al-Nassr. The defending SPL champions were punished for their actions.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, managed to seal the biggest signing in the history of Saudi Arabian football. They picked up Ronaldo as a free agent and tied him down to an eye-watering contract.

The Portuguese superstar will earn an exorbitant sum of €200 million per year with his new club. The amount is inclusive of sponsorships and other promotional deals.

Signing Ronaldo, who was once a target for Al-Hilal, is seen as the 'ultimate revenge' from Al-Nassr on the Saudi Arabian football circuit.

Liverpool legend claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had a negative impact at Manchester United

Liverpool legend John Barnes recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence had a negative impact on several Manchester United players. Barnes claimed it pushed players like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho backwards.

He said (via Sportz Wiki):

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo had a very negative effect on the players whilst he was there. Just his presence. A lot of the players went backwards because of him and the influence he had. I’m glad Rashford and Sancho will now be given an opportunity to show what they can do."

Speaking further about Sancho, Barnes said:

“When you go to a club and don’t start well, it’s tough. Especially at £80m. Sancho has a lot of potential so, hopefully, he can be reintroduced to the team soon. Hopefully, the fans will give him their support because he has a lot of potential. The difference with Rashford is played well for a couple of years at the club. He’s a local boy, so even when he had a bit of a dip he had that support from the fans. He had the luxury of the fans giving him a chance.”

