Explained: How Manchester United can qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League even if they finish sixth

With their current sixth-placed standing in the Premier League, Manchester United have a challenging road to a top-four finish. However, the Red Devils could qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, even if they finish in their current position.

With seven games remaining, they are 11 points behind fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur and fifth-place Aston Villa, who have played a game more. United are winless in three league games, so catching up to either team seems difficult.

However, UEFA's recent regulation changes could provide United a lifeline. Next season will see an expansion in the Champions League from 32 to 36 teams, which will likely see England gain an extra slot in the competition. It means that the Premier League's fifth-place club may join the tournament next season.

Manchester United, despite potentially finishing in sixth place, have a chance to make it into the Champions League. That's contingent on a number of factors, though, mainly West Ham's performance. The Hammers could finish fifth if they can retain their form and overtake the Red Devils, who are only a point above them.

It would mean that either Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa have a drop-off in their performance and fall behind both West Ham and Manchester United. However, that wouldn't be enough, as West Ham would also need to win the Europa League, qualifying for the Champions League directly. That would free up their qualification through the fifth spot, which would then be taken by United, provided they finish sixth.

West Ham must overcome formidable opponents like Bayer Leverkusen - or potentially Liverpool - to win the Europa League. It means that Manchester United's prospects of competing in Europe's premier competition next season look bleak.

Ten Hag has "mixed emotions" after Manchester United drew with Liverpool

After Manchester United's 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford at the weekend, manager Erik ten Hag expressed conflicting emotions. He told the BBC (via Eurosport):

"Very mixed emotions. On one side, I am disappointed that we have dropped seven points in one week after being in winning positions, but we have to blame ourselves for making stupid mistakes.

"On the other side, I am very proud. You see how we are improving and the potential of this squad is amazing - I am proud."

United have conceded leads in three straight games. They were ahead 4-3 at Chelsea but lost 4-3. They gave up an equaliser against Brentford in the 99th minute in their next game, which ended 1-1. Against Liverpool, they also led before the game ended 2-2.

