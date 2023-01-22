Explained: What is the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer triangle completed between Manchester United, Al Nassr and Besiktas?

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United triggered an interesting triangle of moves. It culminated on Saturday (January 21) with Turkish club Besiktas announcing the signing of Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar.

It all started in the month of December when Ronaldo agreed to mutually terminate his contract with United, following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Now without a club, he eventually joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in a deal worth about $200 million. With the Portuguese superstar now on their books, Al-Nassr decided to let Vincent Aboubakar go, making the striker a free agent.

Manchester United, now in pursuit of a striker, looked at Wout Weghorst, who played for Besiktas. Originally on loan to the Turkish giants from Championship side Burnley, the Red Devils wanted to bring in the player for a temporary spell. Besiktas ended up receiving about €2.8 million compensation payment from Burnley to terminate the loan, while United paid Burnley £2.6 million.

With Besiktas now looking for a striker, they re-signed Vincent Aboubakar. This is the Cameroonian's third spell for the Black Eagles, having previously scored 35 goals in 67 appearances for them. He also lifted two Super Lig titles with them.

While Ronaldo played for Riyadh XI against Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly, he is expected to make his debut for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq on Sunday (January 21). This comes after he served his two-game suspension from the Football Association for knocking a phone out of a fan's hands after Manchester United's game against Everton in April.

Weghorst started in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and Aboubakar could make his third debut against Kayserispor on Sunday.

Manchester United considering long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Vlahovic is set to leave Juventus.

Manchester United are now looking into the possibility of signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus. The 23-year-old striker could leave Juventus after the Serie A giants were slapped with a 15-point deduction after an investigation into past transfer deals.

According to 90min, Vlahovic highly values Champions League football and thus Juventus are willing to accommodate a move for the player. The report adds that the Bianconeri will at least try to recoup the €70 million plus €10 million they paid in add-ons to secure the Serbian from Fiorentina. United will look to sign Vlahovic as a long-term replacement for Ronaldo, who left the club in December. They have signed Wout Weghorst but only for a temporary loan spell.

United are not alone in their pursuit of Vlahovic. According to the report, teams like Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also looking to secure his services.

