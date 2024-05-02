Explained: Why Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema is returning to former club Real Madrid

Karim Benzema will return to his former club Real Madrid to undergo treatment for an injury, Al-Ittihad have revealed in a public statement.

The Frenchman moved to his Saudi Pro League team in the summer of 2023 and put an end to his 14-year-long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since then, he has played 29 matches across competitions, bagging 13 goals and eight assists.

However, the Frenchman has missed his team's last two matches due to a knock. It has now been revealed that the ex-Lyon man has returned to Madrid for further treatment.

Al-Ittihad said in a statement (via GOAL):

"Karim Benzema has returned to Real Madrid to undergo medical examinations regarding the injury he suffered this season, in communication between the medical staffs of Al-Ittihad and Real Madrid."

Although for a short while, Benzema will return to the club where he achieved a fair bit. During his stay with Los Blancos, the striker made an incredible 648 appearances across competitions, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists.

He won four La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League on five occasions with the Spanish giants, among other honors. Benzema, 36, is contracted with Al-Ittihad till the summer of 2026, which could be the final stint of his career.

When Karim Benzema slammed rumors linking him with a return to Real Madrid

Karim Benzema

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema's future was heavily discussed in the January transfer window earlier in the year. The Frenchman was linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu while Premier League heavyweights Manchester United were also said to be interested in his services.

These claims came amid rumors stating that Benzema had also fallen out with the club's manager Marcelo Gallardo. Putting a close to these speculations, he told reporters in February (via GOAL):

"I have no problems with Gallardo, all those who say I want to return to Europe are liars. I am very happy at Al-Ittihad. For my part, I have no problems with anyone. Ask the coach about my absence, I was ready for the internship in Dubai."

Despite reassurance from Benzema, Al-Ittihad will be disappointed with the league season this time out. After managing to clinch the title last season, they find themselves fifth in the standings, 30 points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Al-Ittihad will next face Abha in the league on Friday, May 3.