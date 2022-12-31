Explained: Why is Fabinho missing from the Liverpool squad taking on Leicester City?

Liverpool were without Fabinho when they took on Leicester City in their final match at Anfield in 2022. The Brazilian footballer was out for personal reasons, and reports now reveal that his wife is in labor.

Klopp had confirmed that there were no new injury worries, with just Arthur, Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino ruled out. However, the lineup announced an hour before kick-off left the Reds faithful worried as Fabinho was not at the stadium.

Things have now calmed as reports emerged about the Brazilian midfielder and his wife's pregnancy. The former AS Monaco star is at the hospital with his better half and should be back for the next match, when they face Brentford on Monday.

Liverpool new signing spotted at Anfield

Liverpool fans welcomed their new signing Cody Gakpo at Anfield, but he was not a part of the first team just yet. The former PSV star will officially become a Red when the transfer window opens on Sunday.

Jürgen Klopp on new signing Cody Gakpo. 🗣️ “We are interested in Cody for a long time. The things he offers already are incredibly interesting. He has so many things to be excited about.”Jürgen Klopp on new signing Cody Gakpo. 🗣️ “We are interested in Cody for a long time. The things he offers already are incredibly interesting. He has so many things to be excited about.”Jürgen Klopp on new signing Cody Gakpo. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/XVdjU9lyXU

Speaking about the new signing, Klopp confirmed that they were tracking the Dutch star for some time. Ahead of kick-off, he said:

"We are interested in Cody for a long time. The things he offers already are incredibly interesting. He has so many things to be excited about."

Manchester United were said to be the front runners for Gakpo, with Leeds United also putting in a bid during the summer. However, the Reds stunned everyone earlier this week by sealing the transfer swiftly. Gakpo is expected to make his debut for his new side on Monday at Brentford.

