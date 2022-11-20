According to ex-detective Darren Stanton, Cristiano Ronaldo is “on the brink” of quitting Manchester United and is “angry” at his teammates. The former detective and Derbyshire police officer recently appeared on ITV (via Express) to present his observations on the veteran forward.

Stanton says Ronaldo displayed a “mixture of anger, disappointment, betrayal, and extreme sadness” during his recent bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. The former detective, who excels at reading body language, believes the player is “on the brink of taking action to quit.”

This is one of the first steps after the interview — more will follow in the next days. It’s true that Manchester United are prepared to instruct Cristiano Ronaldo not to return to Carrington after World Cup, this is the plan as things stand.This is one of the first steps after the interview — more will follow in the next days. It’s true that Manchester United are prepared to instruct Cristiano Ronaldo not to return to Carrington after World Cup, this is the plan as things stand. 🚨🔴 #MUFCThis is one of the first steps after the interview — more will follow in the next days. https://t.co/B4gwNUJ54c

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus and bagged 24 goals across competitions on his return. However, following the team’s inability to secure Champions League football, Ronaldo has openly advocated for a move away from the Red Devils for a second time.

Following his interview with Morgan, the 13-time Premier League champions look set to end their association with the Portuguese star. It will bring a disappointing end to what was expected to be a fairytale return to the Theatre of Dreams for the Portuguese veteran.

Manchester United exploring ways to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Old Trafford

Sky Sports has reported that following his interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United have started exploring ways to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

The Portuguese superstar was shrill in his criticism of the club and its hierarchy in an exclusive interview that aired on Wednesday and Thursday this past week. There is now reportedly minimal chance that he will play for United again.

Earlier, the Red Devils hierarchy had announced that they would hold off on making any decisions until the “full facts have been established." However, it seems they have made up their minds already.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to get the veteran striker out of the club, with the Dutch manager being put on blast during the controversial interview.

The Red Devils, however, do not intend to pay Ronaldo off to leave the club and will hope a departure can be agreed upon with his representatives as soon as possible. Given that both parties are actively looking to separate at the earliest, an agreement looks likely.

The Red Devils reportedly want their contract dealings with the superstar wrapped up quickly, with a date before the end of the World Cup likely the most desired outcome. Nevertheless, Manchester United will take their time, with the club prioritizing that everything is done "cleanly and quickly."

